Woman's Premature Newborn Twins Died With Drugs in Systems — and Now She's Charged With Murder

Image zoom Tiffany Marie Roberts, 29, of Tennessee Hamilton County Sheriffs Office

A Tennessee mother whose premature twins died with cocaine and other drugs in their systems is charged with murder, court records show.

On Tuesday, police responded to a call from TC Thompson Children’s Hospital about a death investigation involving twins who were born that day and died shortly after, according to a Hamilton County Criminal Court arrest affidavit obtained by multiple outlets including The Tennessean.

On Saturday, Tiffany Marie Roberts, 29, of Chattanooga, gave birth to twins when she was just 23 weeks pregnant, the affidavit says, local station WHNT 19 reports.

The newborns tested positive for several drugs including cocaine when they were born and died two days later, according to the affidavit.

On the day Roberts gave birth, she said she went to the hospital when she became short of breath after she allegedly admitted to taking ecstasy, the affidavit shows.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

The doctors performed an emergency delivery, the affidavit states.

She allegedly told doctors “she has a problem” with drugs, the affidavit says, local station WTVC reports.

During pregnancy checkups, Roberts had allegedly tested positive for multiple kinds of drugs on three different days, including cocaine, methamphetamine, oxycodone, Roxicodone and benzodiazepine drugs, according to the affidavit.

Police arrested Roberts on Tuesday.

She is charged with viable fetus as victim, aggravated child abuse or neglect and first-degree murder.

“Based on Ms. Roberts’ illicit drug use during her pregnancy, in conjunction with the medical records, the infants were subject to aggravated child abuse and neglect which later led to their deaths,” the affidavit says.

She has not yet entered a plea. It is unclear if she has retained an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

The Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office declined comment on the pending case. The Chattanooga Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.