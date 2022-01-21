According to police, Devonne Marsh allegedly covered his girlfriend — who has not been identified — in lighter fluid and ignited the flames

Woman Pregnant with Twins in Critical Condition After Partner Allegedly Lights Her on Fire

A Michigan woman who is pregnant with twins was hospitalized this week after her partner allegedly set her on fire.

Devonne Marsh, 41, was arrested and charged on Jan. 14 after he got into an argument with his girlfriend at their Detroit residence, according to a video shared to the Detroit Police Department's social media.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Per the video shared by police, Marsh allegedly covered his girlfriend — who has not been identified — in lighter fluid and ignited the flames.

Marsh's partner is 6 ½ months pregnant with twins, the video — which was produced by Fox 2 Detroit — states.

Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis told the news station that the woman has third-degree burns on 60 percent of her body and is in critical condition.

At this point, it is unclear if the twins will survive, according to police.

A tipster reported the alleged crime to police after the victim was scared to speak up for fear of retaliation, the police told Fox 2.

"I want to applaud her for coming forward. I want to again let her know that she is not alone," Sgt. Kyla Williams, who runs the departments domestic violence unit, said in a statement posted alongside the video.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Marsh's bond has been set at $50,000, according to Fox 2. Online jail records show that Marsh has a prior history of charges and convictions, including for weapons possession and violent crime.

According to WDIV-TV, Marsh is charged with kidnapping/abduction, aggravated/felonious assault and violation of the controlled substance act for the situation involving his partner.

The Detroit Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.