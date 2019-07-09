Woman Posts on Facebook Before Allegedly Killing Boyfriend: Don't Let a Man 'Put His Hands on You'

Image zoom Jaquoia Xiaxiana Collins, 24, of Florid Escambia County Jail

A 24-year-old Florida mom is accused of killing her boyfriend Saturday night – just 20 minutes after allegedly warning her Facebook followers that a woman should never let a man “put his hands on you,” say police.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, Ja’Quoia XiaXiana Collins was arrested and charged with second-degree murder for allegedly killing her boyfriend, Quartez McShane, the Escambia police department confirms.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the Wild Oak Farms Apartments in Cantonment, about 20 miles northwest of Pensacola, at 11:39 p.m., where they found McShane unresponsive and lying in the road near the driver’s side door of a Mitsubishi Gallant, the report says, the Pensacola News Journal reports.

He was stabbed in the chest and was found with a one-and-a-half-inch puncture wound in his sternum, the report says, Fox News reports.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12:22 a.m., the report says, according to Fox News.

Shortly after, police saw posts Collins had allegedly written on her Facebook page.

At 11:19 p.m., she allegedly wrote, “Ladies, NEVERRRR let a Boy put his hands on You cs a Real MAN ain’t Going for it,” NorthEscambia.com reports.

The post was later deleted.

On Tuesday, an anonymous poster commented on a story on NorthEscambia.com, “We went to job corps in Albany together…she was always walking with her child laughing an smiling an playing…she was a very sweet girl something has to trigger her into doing this but he is no longer alive to say what happened.”

Collins has not yet entered a plea. It is unclear whether she has retained an attorney who can speak for her.

In court Monday, McShane’s mother, Samantha Allen, tearfully asked the judge to set bond for Collins, the Pensacola News Journal reports.

“I know Jaquoia and I would like her to have bond, if you don’t mind,” she told the judge. “I know she’s a good mother. I’m hurting, I’m broken. But I know she has kids and I want her to get her affairs in order, for her kids. She has my grandbaby.”

“And I forgive her. And I love her. I don’t know if she intentionally tried to do it. It’s up to you.”

The judge ordered Collins held without bond, saying there was probable cause to believe she committed the crime, the Pensacola News Journal reports.

Collins remains held at the Escambia County jail without bond.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately return requests for comment.