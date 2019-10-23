Woman Playing Pokémon Go in Park Stumbles Upon Robbery in Progress, Gets Fatally Shot

Image zoom Facebook

A 21-year-old New Mexico woman was killed after witnessing a robbery while playing Pokémon Go with her boyfriend in an Albuquerque park.

On Friday evening, Cayla Campos was driving through Bianchetti Park with her boyfriend and playing the virtual augmented reality game Pokémon Go, something they did together every night, her father told the New York Times.

Shortly before midnight, as she drove through the park, Campos witnessed a robbery unfold. As she began to turn her car around to flee the scene, shots were fired at her vehicle. Campos was struck by a bullet in the back of her neck and crashed her car into a nearby home.

She died from the bullet wound, according to police.

Police have not heard from the robbery victims but the two cars involved were described as a red car — possibly a Ford Mustang — and a silver four-door sedan. No arrests have been made in Campos’ death, USA Today reports. Albuquerque police could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Police have asked the public for their help in finding the shooter or shooters.

“Homicide detectives have not heard from victims of the robbery that the boyfriend said he witnessed,” police said in a statement, according to ABC News. “But we have received several tips from Crime Stoppers and detectives are pursuing leads. Our criminalistics unit is still processing the vehicle for additional evidence.

Friends and family say Campos was a dental assistant who dreamed of becoming an oral surgeon.

“She was one of the most amazing people out there and she was so kind and caring. She was one of those people that you just wanted to be around,” Campos’ close friend Cody Bell told ABC News. “She’s touched the hearts of so many people and this has been hard for everyone to deal with. She was the last person that this should have happened to.”

He continued: “It’s hard knowing my best friend is gone and that I’m never going to see her again. I feel like there is a piece of me that is missing now.”