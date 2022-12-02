Md. Woman Pleads Guilty to Shooting Ex-Cop Husband Over Allegations He Molested Children at Her Daycare

Shanteari Weems could face up to two years in prison for the July shooting

By Laura Barcella
Published on December 2, 2022 02:13 PM
Shanteari Weems, James Weems Jr.
Shanteari Weems, James Weems Jr.

On Monday, a Baltimore daycare owner accused of shooting her retired police officer husband over allegations he had sexually abused children at her center pleaded guilty to assault and gun charges, multiple outlets report.

Shanteari Weems, 50, faced multiple charges related to the July 21 shooting, which her husband, James Weems, Jr., survived. The incident occurred at the luxury Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Court documents previously obtained by WMAR stated that Shanteari and James, 57, were in a hotel room when she confronted him about sexual abuse allegations made against him by the parents of three children who attended her Lil' Kidz Kastle Daycare Center in Owings Mills, Md.

James, who retired from the Baltimore police force in 2005, worked at the daycare as a bus driver for two years.

Tony Garcia, Shanteari Weems's attorney, claimed she shot him in self-defense when he advanced toward her in a threatening manner during the argument. (James was staying at the hotel overnight while working at a convention.)

After the altercation, two guns were recovered from the room, along with a notebook. The notebook allegedly contained a makeshift will and Shanteari's written plans to shoot James. However, she reportedly wrote that she wanted to "paralyze" him, not kill him.

"She thought that she was not going to survive that evening. So she wrote a note," Shanteari's lawyer, Tony Garcia, told WBalTV11. "In that note, she wrote that she had no intention of killing him at all, but she did have an intent to stop him from molesting more children."

At Monday's hearing, assistant U.S. Attorney LaVater Massie-Banks said Shanteari was very intentional during the violent incident, choosing to shoot James in the neck. "…When he collapsed to his hotel room floor, she walked over and shot him in the leg, shattering his femur," The Washington Post reports.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The prosecutor said James required surgery and needed help walking as he recovered.

Just days after the July shooting, a warrant was issued for James' arrest. He now faces over 30 counts of child sexual abuse and assault charges related to at least four alleged victims, according to court files reviewed by The Washington Post. He is reportedly being held without bond until he goes on trial in May.

Shanteari pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and carrying a pistol without a license. She could face up to two years in prison.

"We are not asking anyone to feel sorry for her, but we are asking people to have empathy for her," Garcia said of his client, per the Post. She will remain in jail until she is sentenced.

PEOPLE was not immediately able to reach Garcia or James Weems' attorney. It was not immediately clear if James has entered a plea to the charges against him.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Related Articles
Shanteari Weems, James Weems Jr.
Wife Shoots Husband After Children at Her Daycare Say He Molested Them. Days Later, He's Charged
Pieper Lewis gives her Allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. The Des Moines teen pleaded guilty to killing her alleged rapist in June 2020.
Pieper Lewis, Sex Trafficking Victim Who Killed Alleged Rapist, Escapes from Custody
This undated photo provided by the Edwardsville Police Department shows Roger Golubski, a former Kansas City, Kansas Police detective. Golubski, who has long been accused of preying on Black women during criminal investigations was indicted, on charges that he sexually abused two women, the FBI said
Kansas Police Officer Allegedly Preyed on Black Women and Girls for Years: 'Terrorized a Community'
'Lion' Press Junket - 12th Zurich Film Festival
'Dirty Dancing' Actress Describes Disturbing Alleged Sexual Assault by Harvey Weinstein in Hotel
US School Shooting Michigan
Oxford High School Shooting Suspect Ethan Crumbley to Plead Guilty to Charges, Prosecutors Say
mel gibson
Mel Gibson Can Testify in Support of Accuser at Harvey Weinstein Trial, Judge Rules
Chandler Cardente
R.I. Man Accused of Sexually Abusing 12-Year-Old Girl, Then Offering Fellow Inmate $200 to Kill Her
Pieper Lewis
Teen Sex Trafficking Victim Who Killed Alleged Rapist Faces Long Prison Sentence
Pieper Lewis
Iowa Girl Who Killed Man Who Repeatedly Raped Her Avoids Prison, But Must Pay His Family $150,000
CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 22: Singer R. Kelly appears in court for a hearing to request that he be allowed to travel to Dubai at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on March 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. R. Kelly appeared before a judge to request permission to travel to Dubai to perform in concerts. (Photo by E. Jason Wambsgans-Pool/Getty Images)
R. Kelly Found Guilty on Six Counts in Child Pornography Trial
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: Tiffany Haddish arrives at the The Daily Front Row's 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on April 10, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Tiffany Haddish Breaks Silence on Molestation Allegations: 'I Know People Have a Bunch of Questions'
'Lion' Press Junket - 12th Zurich Film Festival
Harvey Weinstein Granted Appeal More Than 2 Years After Sexual Assault and Rape Conviction
Jerry Harris
'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris Sentenced to 12 Years in Federal Prison in Child Pornography Case
Actor/stand-up comedian Bill Cosby arrives for sentencing for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse on September 24, 2018 in Norristown, Pennsylvania.
Bill Cosby Found Guilty of Sexually Assaulting Teen at Playboy Mansion in 1975
Fort Bliss
Arkansas Man Sentenced to 50 Years in Prison for Sexually Abusing Children on Military Base
Hadley Palmer
Socialite Mom Pleads Guilty to Secretly Filming Minors for 'Sexual Pleasure' in Her Conn. Mansion