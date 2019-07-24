Oregon Drunk Driver Allegedly Pours Liquor into Taco Bell Drive-Thru Worker’s Mouth, Police Say

Image zoom Washington County Sheriff's Office

An Oregon woman was charged with drunk driving after cops allegedly saw her pulling up to a Taco Bell drive-thru window and pouring alcohol into an employee at the fast food chain’s mouth.

Elianna Aguilar-Aguilar, 23, of Cornelius, was in line at the Beaverton drive-thru at 1:20 a.m. local time on Saturday morning when she rolled “through a Taco Bell drive-thru RIGHT IN FRONT OF A SHERIFF’S OFFICE SERGEANT and then reaches through the open drive-thru window and pours alcohol into the employee’s mouth WHILE STILL IN HER CAR,” the Washington County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

According to the sheriff’s office, Aguilar-Aguilar was booked into jail on a charge of DUII-Alchol and blew a .12 BAC. The sheriff’s office deemed it “the weirdest DUI arrest of the weekend.”

Aguilar-Aguilar, who said she did not know the Taco Bell employee, had a bottle of Hennessy in her car and told cops she had recently smoked marijuana, according to local outlet KOIN.

“While some of these stories may draw a smile, all of them put the public at risk and all of them are avoidable. Thankfully no one was seriously hurt or killed!,” the sheriff’s office tweeted on Sunday.

PEOPLE confirmed the details regarding Aguilar-Aguilar’s arrest with the sheriff’s office, however the arresting agency declined to provide a comment on the case at this time.