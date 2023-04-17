Woman Who Vanished from Seattle Mariners Game Was Strangled, Date Seen in Her Selfie Charged with Murder

Authorities confirmed remains discovered in the Washington woods last week belong to a missing mom who vanished from a Seattle Mariners baseball game while on a date, multiple outlets report.

Leticia Martinez-Cosman was last seen the evening of March 31 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. According to family, she last texted them a selfie of her and her date Brett Gitchel at the Mariners game.

Gitchel, 46, was arrested April 5 in connection with her disappearance.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

He's since been charged with murder, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm, theft and arson, jail records show, and is being held on $5 million bail.

It's unclear if he retained an attorney to comment on his behalf or if he entered a plea to the charges.

The King County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Martinez-Cosman, 58, died from asphyxia due to strangulation. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

"I think it's starting to hit me right now," Martinez-Cosman's brother, Ricardo Martinez, told KIRO-TV of his sister's alleged murder. "But I'm trying to stay focused and get this resolved and then move on with what she had wanted to do."

"I just want to see the person who did this, to get some justice for my sister and my nephew," Martinez said to KCPQ-TV.

Leticia Martinez-Cosman and Patrick Cosman. GoFundMe

Martinez-Cosman's remains were found less than two miles away from where Gitchel allegedly attacked her adult son, Patrick Cosman, who has special needs, following her disappearance.

Patrick told police he was able to fight off Gitchel and escape.

"Brett Gitchel kidnapped her disabled son and attempted to strangle him to unconsciousness," according to charging documents from the King County Prosecuting Attorney obtained by PEOPLE. "Two hours after the kidnapping and assault of her son, Leticia's car was found burned from a fire started with accelerants in the passenger seat."

Since then, the family's launched a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for Patrick's ongoing care.

"Patrick has special needs and needs full-time care. Letty was his caretaker, and his life has been turned upside down," the fundraiser description reads. "Patrick will have extensive physical and mental health needs in the days and months ahead and we cannot do it alone."

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.