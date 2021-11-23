Tiffany L. Frangione was found dead in the backyard of her Houston home

Woman May Have Been Killed by Her Own Dogs While Intervening in Fight with Neighbor's Pets: Police

Authorities in Texas are investigating the death of a woman who is believed to have been fatally mauled by her own dogs.

On Friday, Houston police responded to reports of a dead person at a residence, according to a police department news release. Upon arrival, they found Tiffany L. Frangione, 48, dead in the back yard.

It appeared she had suffered puncture wounds to her neck.

"A preliminary investigation indicated Frangione let her dogs out into the back yard and they fought with the neighbor's dogs through the fence," the news release states. "It is believed Frangione attempted to intervene and was possibly attacked by her own dogs."

Authorities are awaiting Frangione's autopsy results.