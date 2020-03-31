Woman Complained 13 Times About Dogs Before Fatal Mauling — Now Family Expects $3.5M Settlement

Image zoom Klonda Richey

It has been more than six years since an Ohio woman was mauled to death by her neighbors’ dogs, but officials are expected to vote to award a $3.5 million settlement for her family on Tuesday, a county spokesperson confirms to PEOPLE.

The Montgomery County Commission is expected to vote on the terms of the settlement, which was approved by a probate judge as part of a settlement between the county and the estate of Klonda Richey, the Dayton Daily News reports.

On Feb. 7, 2014, a passerby discovered Richey’s “torn and naked body” in the snow in front of her Dayton home, the paper reported. Her neighbors’ two dogs were fatally shot after they charged at police officers responding to the scene.

In the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Richey had been afraid of her neighbors’ mixed mastiffs and had filed 13 complaints with the county’s Animal Resource Center.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The couple who owned the dogs, Andrew Nason, 30, and Julie Custer, 27, pleaded no contest and were each found guilty of two misdemeanor counts of failure to control dogs, the Daily News reports.

Nason was sentenced to 150 days in jail, 500 hours of community service and $500 fine. Custer was sentenced to 90 days in jail, 480 hours of community service and $200 in fines, according to the paper.

Richey’s siblings Ted Richey and Linda Roach filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the county resource center and its director, the paper states.

Earlier this month, a probate judge approved the $3.5 million settlement, which will be distributed among attorneys’ fees and Klonda’s siblings.

“They suffered immense damages as a result of the loss of their sister,” attorney Chris Jenkins, who represents Klonda’s estate, wrote to the court last month, according to the paper. “The evidence is clear that Ms. Richey experienced prolonged conscious pain and suffering prior to her death.”

On Tuesday, the county commission will vote on the terms in hopes of avoiding a trial.

“This lovely lady passed away. You never get over that,” commission president Judy Dodge told the Daily News. “But it has been dragging on for a while … Nobody wants to go through a trial.”

Dodge said she hopes the settlement brings “peace to the family and some closure.”