Police Reveal the Story Behind Viral Video of Woman Leaving a Young Child on Stranger's Doorstep

A Texas resident was left baffled after discovering a two-year-old boy alone on her doorstep Wednesday night.

After bringing the toddler inside, the homeowner dialed 911 saying she heard her doorbell ring and a knock at the door before she found the child, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office revealed in a statement.

Once authorities arrived on the scene, the homeowner presented police with surveillance footage that left them with more questions than answers.

In the video, which has been shared by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a woman can be seen dragging the child by the arm to the door and leaving him with two bags before speeding off in a white car.

After the video was released, many feared that a mother had abandoned her child. But the woman who dropped the child off was allegedly a friend, whose name has not been released, tasked with babysitting the boy.

Authorities began to unravel the mystery the day after the child was dropped off when they learned that the toddler’s father lives next door to the house he was dropped off at.

When approached with the footage by reporters, Willie Simmons revealed in disbelief that the child in question is his son Royal Simmons. He also said the woman who dropped him off wasn’t his son’s mother but a friend.

Royal Simmons Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

“What if my neighbor wasn’t there?” Simmons told ABC 13. “If my neighbor wasn’t there, my son would have been roaming up and down the street,” Simmons continued.

“That was very irresponsible. And I feel the lady who dropped my son off needs to be held accountable,” Simmons told ABC 13.

Woman who left Royal Simmons Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

Lt. Scott Spencer of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office told KPRC-TV that Simmons was under the impression that Royal would be dropped off to him Wednesday afternoon.

However, he got a text from Royal’s mother saying her friend would be bringing the child home because she had been admitted to the hospital.

ABC 13 also caught up with the child’s mother. When asked about the incident she said: “It was a very big misunderstanding.”

At this time, no charges have been filed against the woman, but according to Lt. Spencer she could face a charge of child abandonment, KPRC-TV reported.