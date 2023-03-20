Ill. Woman Last Seen Getting into Uber in January Is Found Dead, Wrapped in Sheets in Shopping Cart

A woman who was last seen alive getting into an Uber two months ago has been found dead, multiple outlets report.

The Chicago Police Department confirmed the discovery of an unidentified deceased woman in the 2300 block of W. 24th Place on Wednesday.

Police tell PEOPLE the incident has been classified as a "death investigation."

The victim's family identified her as Rosa Chacon, according to WLS-TV.

Family said Chacon, 21, was tied up, wrapped in sheets and stuffed into a shopping cart before her body was abandoned in a Chicago alleyway, the station reports.

They said they last saw her catching a rideshare outside their Chicago home on Jan. 18, but it was unclear where she was headed.

"She said, 'I'll be back, mom. I got the Uber ride there and the Uber ride back.' That's what she told me," her mother said, per WLS.

Family members say Chacon left behind key belongings, including her coat and ID.

"I miss my baby," her father Jose Lucio added. "Normally, when our daughter leaves, we hear from her. She calls the next day, she calls an hour after she leaves, she's in a house, she's secure, she's nice and warm. But we didn't hear anything."

According to CBS News, loved ones gathered for a vigil Saturday afternoon, marking what would have been Chacon's 22nd birthday.

A GoFundMe launched to help defray funeral costs described Chacon as "spunky and full of life."

"She was one to always make us laugh and smile," the fundraiser description reads. "She was truly a ray of sunshine."

No arrests have been made. A $15,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of her killer or killers, per CBS.