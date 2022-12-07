Woman Killed in Front of 8-Year-Old Daughter by Boyfriend Who Then Turned Gun on Himself

A woman was murdered in front of her 8-year-old daughter by her boyfriend who then turned the gun on himself in a car outside a Houston, Texas hospital, authorities said.

The child was sitting in the back seat when the incident occured in the parking lot of Texas Children's Hospital West Campus around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to the Houston Police Department. The child was not physically injured.

The woman had driven the girl to the hospital for an unrelated medical reason, police said.

While police have not provided a motive for the deadly shooting, 32-year-old Kenia Osorio's family claims she was trying to end her romantic relationship with the alleged shooter, ABC 13 reports.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The woman had been going through a divorce with her children's father when she began dating the alleged gunman, but she recently decided to reconcile her relationship with her husband to keep the family together, her brother, Carlos Rivera, told the outlet.

"As far as we know, [the shooter] pretty much got obsessed because she decided to work things out with her husband and get back together with him," Rivera claims.

The woman's two children are now staying with their father, who was not identified.

"It's truly a tragedy, Assistant Police Chief Ban Tien told the media during a Sunday press conference. "It's actually a lot more difficult during the holidays. I can't imagine what the families are going through right now."

Rivera remembered his sister as an "outgoing, loving and caring person," and hopes this tragic incident will remind people to cherish their loved ones before they're gone, he told ABC13 and KHOU-11.