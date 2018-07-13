Boyfriend Mourns Woman Killed in Car by 800-Lb. Boulder: 'We Had a Connection Like No Other'

The boyfriend of the Minnesota woman killed alongside her mother when a boulder became dislodged from a moving vehicle and slammed into theirs has spoken out to local media.

“She is the most amazing person I have ever met. She was so smart and beautiful. She made me the man I am today I would be nothing without her,” Ryan Killian said of girlfriend Jena H. Christiansen in a statement to WCCO. “I literally have spent hours just talking to her. We had a connection like no other.”

Christiansen and her mother, Karen J. Christiansen, 67, were killed Monday after being hit by an 800 lb. boulder that fell from a commercial truck and hit their 2002 Toyota, according to a press release from the Rosemount Police Department.

The boulder allegedly went through the entire vehicle. It took four firefighters to move the boulder from the women’s Toyota, WCCO reported.

Both women were pronounced dead at the scene. WABC reported both women died from blunt force head trauma.

“She would do anything for anyone who needed help, she loved her family so much, she had an amazing sense of humor,” Killian said.

Karen Christiansen and Jena Christiansen Jena Christiansen Instagram

On Wednesday, the driver of the commercial vehicle, Joe P. Czeck, was arrested. The 33-year-old was driving a car from the company he owned, the press release said.

Czeck was booked into Dakota County Jail, although charges against him are pending, according to Fox News.

Rosemount Police Chief Mitchell Scott told WCCO that the incident could have been prevented had the boulder been properly secured.

Joe Czeck Dakota County Jail

“It’s so important. We’re in a society today where we’re in such a hurry that we don’t always secure things,” Scott said. “It’s so important to secure loads.”

Killian told the outlet that while he recognizes the incident was an accident, that doesn’t lessen the impact of the tragedy.

“I know it was an accident but he didn’t just ruin two lives,” Killian said.

Jena Christiansen Facebook

Jena Christiansen was a manager at Red Lobster and had been at the company for 15 years, according to Killian: “All of her employees loved her.”

“My heart is broken,” Killian said. “The world has lost an angel.”

It is unclear whether Czeck has an attorney.