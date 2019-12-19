Woman Who Killed 3 Siblings in Car Crash as They Were Getting on School Bus Sentenced to 4 Years

Image zoom Mason and Xzavier Ingle, 6, and Alivia Stahl, 9 Sean Lewis/Twitter

Alyssa Shepard, the Indiana woman who fatally struck three siblings with her car as they crossed the road to board a school bus, has been sentenced to prison, multiple outlets have reported.

On Wednesday, Shepard, 25, stood in a Fulton County courtroom as a judge sentenced her to four years in prison, three years of house arrest and three years of probation, WIFR-LD reported. Shepard’s driver’s license has also been suspended for 10 years.

Heartbroken family members of the late children were also present in the courtroom. The mother, Brittany Ingle, was overcome by emotions and allegedly lunged at Shepard, according to Fox 59 and WIFR-LD, and was later charged with misdemeanor battery.

The horrifying story unfolded a year ago on Oct. 30 when Shepard was driving a 2017 Toyota Tacoma southbound down a highway near Rochester when she hit Alivia Stahl, 9, and her 6-year-old twin brothers Xzavier and Mason Ingle at the Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation school bus stop.

“The investigation has shown that a school bus was traveling northbound and stopped, put its stop-arm up and had all the emergency lighting that is on the bus activated. The children then started to cross into the roadway and they were struck by the southbound vehicle,” Indiana State Police Sgt. Tony Slocum told reporters at the scene as seen in a video obtained by the South Bend Tribune.

Shepard also struck a fourth child, Maverik Lowe, 11, who is still recovering from his injuries and has had more than 20 surgeries over the past year, USA Today reported.

Image zoom Alyssa Shepherd Indiana Department of Corrections

The afternoon after the crash, Shepard was taken into custody and charged with three counts of reckless homicide and one misdemeanor count of disregarding a stop sign and causing injury, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

In October of this year, Shepard was found guilty of the charges and faced up to 21 years in prison.

In her testimony, according to ABC 57, Shepard claimed she did not see a bus or the sign telling her to stop.

However, when Shepard realized what happened after the crash, she said, “I was a mess.”

Following the conviction, Brittany and her husband Shane Ingle, parents of the twins, and Michael Stahl, Brittany’s former husband and Alivia’s father, told USA Today they felt Shepard showed no remorse for taking their children’s lives.

“I don’t think we’ll ever feel closure,” Brittany told the outlet. “But this will go toward healing.”

She added, “They didn’t even get time to enjoy life. She totally stole their lives.”

Shepard’s attorney Michael Tuszynski did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.