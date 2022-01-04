Denise Susanna O’Brien, 45, was sentenced for murdering 32-year-old Ashley Smith and her son, 9-year-old Jaykwon Sallis

'Truly Evil': Woman Who Intentionally Set Fire that Killed Mom and Son, 9, Gets 2 Life Sentences

An Iowa woman was given two life sentences Monday for igniting a fire at a home that killed a mother and her son.

Denise Susanna O'Brien, 45, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder in November in the April 2018 deaths of 32-year-old Ashley Smith and her son, 9-year-old Jaykwon Sallis.

Prosecutors alleged that O'Brien started the fire in the early morning hours of April 22 because she was angry that her on-again, off-again boyfriend had spent the night with another woman at Smith's Waterloo home, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported.

Prosecutors said O'Brien sent a text message:"Karma comin 4 u … i hope it hurts," to the boyfriend prior to setting the fire.

The boyfriend, the other woman and Jaykwon's older sister were able to escape the fire but Smith and her son died in their second-floor bedroom of smoke inhalation and burns.

During sentencing, the judge pointed to evidence that O'Brien was well-aware there were other people in the home and that she had intentionally set fires at the front and back doors so nobody could get out, according to the Courier.

O'Brien denied she had anything to do with the deaths and said she was at home when the tragedy occurred, the Courier reported.

Hours after the blaze, O'Brien allegedly texted her boyfriend, "If i ain't have bad luck id have nun at all," the Courier reported.

At the sentencing, in a statement read by prosecutors, Smith's mother, Shelia Craft, wrote: "You are evil. You killed two beautiful souls over a guy who obviously didn't want you. … You spoke of luck and karma. Well, I truly hope it gets you. You don't show any remorse for what you did. You took everything. A piece of my heart is gone forever."