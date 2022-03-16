Woman in Rural Alaska Found Dead 13 Hours After 911 Call Reporting Man's Threats; Weather Delayed Responders

Alaskan authorities say that severe weather prevented them from answering a woman's call for help last week — and now, her live-in boyfriend is facing second-degree murder charges.

Marie Unok, 37, called 911 on March 10 just after 1 a.m., and told dispatchers her boyfriend, Pius Teeluk, 44, had "gone crazy on her" inside their Kotlik home, threatening to kill her, according to a copy of the criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE.

Unok added that Teeluk had a gun, it is alleged in the complaint. The dispatchers could hear Teeluk in the background, denying his girlfriend's claims.

"Both parties sounded to be intoxicated," the complaint reads. "The call cut off while the two were actively arguing."

Alaska State Troopers tried calling Unok back, but could not get her on the phone, and authorities in the area "were unable to immediately respond due to inclement weather issues," the complaint explains.

Kotlik, according to Alaska.gov, is a remote village, only accessible by air and water transport.

The village — located along the Norton Sound coast in the southwest part of the state — has no actual roads, and no police were available in Kotlik to respond to the incident at that time.

The complaint alleges Teeluk called police the next morning at 11 a.m., telling them he awoke to find Unok dead, the complaint states. EMTs in Kotlik responded to the home and pronounced Unok deceased.

Shortly after 2 p.m., troopers were able to fly to the isolated village.

The complaint alleges Unok was found "laying in a homemade piece of furniture that appeared to be used as a bed and/or couch."

A large amount of blood was located beneath the body, but police determined it was from her dog, Boo, whom Teeluk allegedly stabbed to death the previous night. The animal's body was found outside the home, according to the complaint.

Teeluk allegedly told investigators he and Unok had consumed "at least a gallon" of home-brewed beer and began arguing over Facebook posts. He claimed the arguments escalated to physical violence, and that Unok began punching him.

According to the complaint, Teeluk said he grabbed Unok by the neck to stop her from attacking him. After the fight, he went to bed, and found her dead hours later when he awoke.

The medical examiner determined Teeluk died from strangulation.

The complaint claims Alaska State Troopers had dealt with the couple before, as they had a "very significant history with AST reporting numerous domestic disturbances involving each other."

Teeluk has yet to enter a plea to the sole charge against him. Information on his attorney was unavailable Wednesday.