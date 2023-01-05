Woman in Custody After 'Ruthless' Alleged Murders of Elderly Couple at Fla. Retirement Community

Authorities have arrested a person of interest in connection to a double homicide at a senior living community in Mount Dora, Fla.

According to the Mount Dora Police Department, Darryl and Sharon Getman were discovered murdered inside their home at the Waterman Village Retirement Community on Dec. 31, after a neighbor grew concerned because the couple's garage door was left open.

During a press conference Tuesday, interim police chief Mike Gibson called the slayings of Darryl, 83, and Sharon, 80, "ruthless" and "senseless."

The couple were "enjoying their golden years of retirement," when they were killed in what authorities believe to be a random attack, Gibson told reporters.

Authorities did not disclose a motive or cause of death for the couple.

ABC News, WTOC-TV, and WESH-TV have identified the person of interest arrested in connection to the alleged murders as Vicki Williams. On Tuesday, she was taken into custody in Savannah, Ga., on an auto theft charge during a traffic stop, after she was allegedly spotted driving the Getmans' vehicle, reports say.

Vicki Williams.

Jail records show Williams, 51, is being held for extradition at the Chatham County Jail in Georgia.

It is unclear if she entered a plea to the theft charge or has retained an attorney to comment on her behalf.

Gibson declined to identify Williams at the time of the press conference. However, he confirmed the female person of interest, dressed in a "very unique" outfit, was known to have been at the Getmans' retirement community on three different occasions Dec. 30.

At about 3 p.m. that day, the person of interest was allegedly escorted off the property by security. About an hour later, she was allegedly spotted again on the community's surveillance footage, and finally, just before 11 p.m., she allegedly knocked on a tenant's door and asked to use their shower, prompting the tenant to alert security and police, Gibson said. She then reportedly fled, and responding officers were unable to locate the person of interest.

Hours later, just after 2 a.m. on Dec. 31, the Getmans' car was allegedly seen pulling out of the community.

About 10 minutes later, the person in question allegedly made a final attempt to gain access to the community, but was turned away by security, Gibson said.

On Wednesday, the couple's children, Anthony and Brittany Getman, issued a statement confirming the deaths of their mother and father.

"We are stunned, devastated and heart-broken by the horrific murder of our parents," the statement reads, in part.

"Mom and Dad had been residents of Mount Dora for over 20 years and truly loved the area. They were enjoying their golden years staying active and spending time with their many friends."

The investigation remains ongoing.