Before her death, Alyssa Burkett started a GoFundMe page to help pay for legal fees

Woman Was in Custody Dispute with Ex, Who's Accused of Killing Her When She Arrived at Work

A Texas man is behind bars after allegedly killing the mother of his one-year-old as she arrived at work.

On Monday morning, Andrew Charles Beard, 33, surrendered to Carrollton police upon learning authorities had obtained a warrant for his arrest, according to a police news release. Beard was wanted for murder in connection with the death of his one-year-old daughter's mother, Alyssa Burkett.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

He is charged with murder for allegedly shooting and repeatedly stabbing the 24-year-old to death as she arrived at her job in Carrollton Friday morning.

During their investigation, authorities learned the pair were involved in a bitter custody battle over their daughter.

In September, Burkett started a GoFundMe page to help pay for her legal fees.

"If you know me, you know how my life has been for the past year. Anyone who knows me knows I am a wonderful mother and try my best to be the best I can for my daughter. Since she has been born, her father has taken me to court several times in an attempt to take her away from me," Burkett wrote. "At the beginning of August, he took it upon himself to keep her from me, he would not open the door per the court order and I went over a week without seeing my 1 year old baby girl when I am her primary parent."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Burkett's family is now raising money to pay for her funeral with a GoFundMe page.

"PLEASE consider helping this family lay their beautiful baby to rest," the page states.