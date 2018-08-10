Ohio Woman Gives Birth to Son While Allegedly Overdosing on Heroin in Burger King Bathroom

A baby boy was discovered inside the toilet of a Burger King after his mother was found apparently overdosing on heroin.

The woman, identified by police as 26-year-old Elizabeth D. Sanders, allegedly wandered into the bathroom of the fast food restaurant and reportedly gave birth to her son in one of the stalls, according to The Chillicothe Gazette.

A manager went into the restroom to check on Sanders after she’d been in there for “an extended period,” according to a police report obtained by the Miami Herald.

Blood covered the stall when police were called and they allegedly found Sanders sitting on a toilet along with what police believe was a ball of heroin on the floor beside her, the newspaper reported.

Sanders allegedly told police officers she had suffered a miscarriage, according to the Herald.

When emergency personnel arrived, they looked into the seat to discover a newborn baby lying face up in the water. Sanders was asked to stand, and once she did the baby rolled over face down, according to a police report cited in The Chillicothe Gazette.

Sanders’ boyfriend, 26-year-old Zachary Frey, was allegedly found passed out in the Burger King parking lot sitting in the driver’s seat of a purple Saturn Ion that was still running, the publication reported.

According to the police report obtained by the outlet, Frey had slurred speech, kept “nodding off” and was drooling as officers attempted to speak to him.

He was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired and possession of drug paraphernalia, the newspaper reported.

The baby was rescued and taken to the Arena Medical Center where he is recovering, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Sanders was treated at the Adena Medical Center and was arrested upon her release on a previous warrant for alleged theft of money from a bartending job, according to the newspaper. She pleaded guilty on Monday to her charges, KTLA reported.