Woman Was Found Slain and Dismembered, with Remains in Suitcases, as Police Question Ex-Boyfriend

Investigators in New York City are looking for the five women and one man captured by surveillance cameras leaving the apartment of a 22-year-old woman who was murdered, and whose dismembered remains were found in suitcases last month.

Multiple NYPD sources tell PEOPLE police have been questioning the ex-boyfriend of Dasia Johnson in connection with the young woman's killing.

The ex-boyfriend, who has not been publicly named, was detained by police over the weekend on an active arrest warrant out of Nassau County that is unrelated to Johnson's case, according to the sources.

Johnson was found inside her Brooklyn apartment on Sept. 21, after concerned relatives were unable to contact her.

Her body had been dismembered. Her remains were found in two suitcases, the police sources say.

Detectives are now looking to speak to the six people seen on surveillance footage leaving her apartment.

Sources tell PEOPLE investigators believe all six people were inside Johnson's apartment after she was murdered.

It is possible they may even have witnessed the killing, sources say.

PEOPLE's sources could not comment on a possible motive for Johnson's killing, but did confirm that, as of Monday morning, no arrests had been made in the case.

Anyone with pertinent information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.