Otillia Piros was found shot in the head in her kitchen

N.Y. Woman Is Found Fatally Shot in Her Kitchen — and Police Say Killing Was Not Random

Police in New York are investigating the murder of a woman found dead in her home this week.

Otillia Piros, 36, was found shot in the head in her Greece home's kitchen Tuesday morning, WHAM reports. Greece police discovered her body while making a welfare check requested by her mother, who said she had not heard from her in several days.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Piros is believed to have been killed the day before.

“Ottilia was a beloved family member and friend to many in this community who are now grieving this violent and senseless tragedy,” Greece Police Chief Drew Forsythe said during a press conference Wednesday, WROC reports.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

“The first word when I see her face is smiley,” Ashley Tatum, a longtime friend of Piros’s told WROC. “She was just so happy and outgoing, and just a bubbly person. Everybody loved her.”

Forsythe did not reveal if a murder weapon was found or if investigators have a person of interest. No motive has been released at this time, and investigators believe Piros' death was an isolated incident.

"We're comfortable and confident we're going to get the answers to the questions we have in the coming days," Forsythe said, the Democrat and Chronicle reports. "Hopefully in the coming days, we're going to have something for you."