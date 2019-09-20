N.C. Woman Is Found Dead in Her Yard Weeks After Obtaining Restraining Order Against Suspect

Image zoom Anne Kirkpatrick Facebook

Authorities allege an active restraining order didn’t deter a 58-year-old North Carolina man accused of murdering a woman found dead on her front lawn.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirms to PEOPLE that Wade Parnell was charged with murder in the death of 46-year-old Anne Kirkpatrick. Parnell is also charged with three counts of violating a domestic violence protective order. Kirkpatrick was found dead on Sept. 8.

Parnell, who is being held without bond, is one of two men Kirkpatrick had obtained protective orders against. The other was her estranged husband.

According to investigators, Kirkpatrick pursued a restraining order against Parnell after a July 17 incident in a restaurant, when the two were on a date.

The order alleges Parnell “became angry when he thought Kirkpatrick looked at another man” at the restaurant, police confirm.

In securing the protective order, Kirkpatrick alleged that, after leaving the restaurant that evening, Parnell grabbed her by the wrist and neck in a threatening manner.

Kirkpatrick’s body was found in her Hurdle Mills front yard by an off-duty police officer. Authorities believe she may have been dead — from a violent assault — for three to four hours before she was found.

An official cause of death has not been released. Police have not discussed a possible motive for the killing.

Parnell was identified as a prime suspect early on, according to police.

He will appear in court Friday and will likely be asked to enter pleas to the charges. Information about his lawyer was unavailable.