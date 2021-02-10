The death of Zoe Linn McAnally is being handled by homicide investigators

A Young Woman Was Found Dead in Portland Under Suspicious Circumstances, and Police Seek Tips

Police in Portland, Oregon, are asking the public to come forward with information about the death of Zoe Linn McAnally, whose body was found last week.

McAnally, 25, was identified Tuesday as the woman who was found dead in the Northeast part of the city on Feb. 1.

Police did not discuss the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body, including what kinds of conditions the remains were found in.

It is also unclear who found the body.

Investigators also have not said how McAnally died, but did characterize her death as "suspicious."

Officials have released a picture of McAnally, who lived in Portland.

Detectives are eager to talk to anyone who "will remember seeing her or interacting with her in the hours, or days" before her death, according to a Portland Police press release.

It's unclear if McAnally was ever reported missing.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner is working to determine her cause of death.

Her death is being handled by the city's homicide division.

Police ask that anyone with any information on McAnally's death come forward by contacting Detective Michael Greenlee via email or at (503) 823-0871 or Detective Brad Clifton by email or by calling (503) 823-0696.