Woman Found Dead Next to Car with Sleeping 23-Month-Old Inside Identified as 'Devoted' Pregnant Mom

A family has been left devastated after an expectant mother was found dead on the street of a residential neighborhood in Florida.

Alana Sims' 23-month-old son was discovered asleep in the car next to her body. Alana was publically identified by her heartbroken loved ones Tuesday, who also revealed she was five months pregnant.

"Alana was the best person you could be around. She wasn't around drama," Shahlevi Sims tells PEOPLE about her daughter, who was found dead by the Tampa Police Department outside her Ford EcoSport SUV with upper body trauma Monday night.

"She stayed to herself you know just a real down-to-earth person," Shahlevi says. "She loved being around her nieces, she loved her son and her family."

Alana's son was in his car seat in the back of the vehicle when the police arrived. The little boy, who turns two next month, was unharmed and is now being looked after by her family.

While speaking with 10 Tampa Bay on Tuesday, Tampa PD spokesperson Crystal Clark said that Sim's death is believed to be a targeted attack. "I can tell you, when she was laying on the ground, it appeared she had been deceased for a bit of time," she added.

According to the department's press release about Alana's death, the case remains under investigation by homicide detectives. Tampa PD did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

A GoFundMe campaign created to help offset the costs of Alana's funeral has exceeded its $4000 goal. Alana is described in the GoFundMe as "a devoted mother who has a son who she loved very much."

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 or share a tip through TIP411, accessible through the TampaPD app.