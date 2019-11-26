Woman Filmed Boyfriend Wiping Bullets Clean and Loading Gun Moments Before He Allegedly Shot Her

Image zoom India Mackey Family Handout

A Michigan woman is dead after she filmed her boyfriend allegedly loading his gun and threatening her with the weapon.

India Mackey tragically died one day after her 20th birthday in what prosecutors are calling a fatal domestic violence dispute, Macomb county prosecutor Eric Smith said in a statement released by his office last week.

Eighteen-year-old Kevin Dixon was charged with first-degree murder, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm for his girlfriend’s death, the release said. Dixon was scheduled to be arraigned last Thursday and is currently being held without bail, local station KWTX reported on Sunday.

In footage obtained by local ABC station WXYZ Detroit, Dixon can be seen sitting in a car and pulling out a gun.

“You think I’m playing, huh?” he asks in the video, which was taken by Mackey. The two had reportedly gotten into a heated argument in Dixon’s driveway in Warren, Michigan, just north of Detroit.

“Okay,” Mackey then says in the footage, before Dixon says, “These big four-five hollow tips gonna eat you up.”

Dixon allegedly shot Mackey shortly after the video was recorded, before driving the vehicle to Eastpointe with Mackey still inside. Dixon was pulled over in Eastpointe for erratic driving, and Mackey was pronounced dead on the scene at 5:51 p.m. last Tuesday, according to Smith’s office.

Dixon’s mother, Nikita Dixon, was arrested on Thursday and is being held on a $100,000 bond, Macomb County Sheriff’s Office online records show. ABC reported that she was arrested outside the courthouse at her son’s arraignment for “being an accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence” after Dixon allegedly called her asking for help getting rid of the murder weapon.

Smith said that Mackey’s death “is the sixth murder case resulting from a domestic violence situation my office has received in the past two months,” and urged anyone facing a similar situation to flee the scene.

“My staff and I are committed to the continued prosecution of these offenders to the fullest extent under the law,” he said. “These acts will NOT be tolerated in our community.”

“Please, if you are facing an imminent violent situation, leave the situation immediately and call police,” he said. “Do not stay and record the incident. It could be the difference between life and death.”

A vigil was held for Mackey on Sunday night at Saginaw High School, from which she previously graduated.

Mackey’s father Joseph Polk echoed Smith’s sentiment at the vigil, saying to WNEM TV5, “Let your fathers protect you. Let your uncles, your brothers, let the community protect you. Go to somebody. Tell somebody. Somebody will help you, because they don’t want to see this ending.”

“I know she was very loved, but to see everybody come together like this, it just means a lot,” Mackey’s older sister, Isis, told the news outlet of the large turnout at the vigil, where star-shaped balloons were released in her honor.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.