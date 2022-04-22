D.C. Woman Falls Multiple Stories from Apartment, Police Say She Was Found with Her Legs Tied

The woman — whose identity has not been revealed — is currently in the hospital in "critical condition"

Police are investigating after a woman fell multiple stories from an apartment building in Washington D.C. and was found with her legs tied together.

In a news conference, Duncan Bedlion, Commander of the Metropolitan Police Department, revealed that the woman, whose identity has not been released, was found after authorities received 911 calls from concerned witnesses.

When officials arrived to the scene, Bedlion said police found the woman with "rope or some type of item" tied around her legs.

The woman was then transported to a nearby hospital with "significant injuries" Bedlion added. She is currently "stable" and "being treated," though in "critical condition."

Following the incident, Bedlion said that a male suspect was arrested.

Bedlion said the "distraught" individual returned to the scene of the crime and provided information that ended up leading to his arrest. His identity has not been made public.

The woman's fall comes after police had previously issued an Amber Alert for a a missing 1-year-old child. Police now believe the child is related to the victim and suspect involved.

Authorities said that the toddler was later found safe with another family member in the area, but could not confirm how they got to that location.