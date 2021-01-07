In early June, Michael Close allegedly shot 24 rounds at a couple over a dispute about their dog

Woman Was Fatally Shot While Walking Her Dog — and Suspect Allegedly Took Gun from Cop

The gun used to murder a 21-year-old Colorado woman as she was walking her dog last summer was registered to a Denver Police officer, according to multiple reports.

KUSA, the Denver Post, and KMGH-TV, citing police, all report that the AK-47 that killed Isabella Thallas two days after her 21st birthday was stolen from Sgt. Dan Politica, allegedly by 36-year-old Michael Close.

Close, a friend of Politica's, faces 22 charges stemming from the fatal June 10, 2020, shooting, including first-degree murder and multiple counts of possessing a prohibited large-capacity gun magazine.

Thallas was walking her dog with her boyfriend, Darian Simon, when she was shot to death.

The shooting took place in Denver's Ballpark neighborhood.

Simon was also shot, and is said to be recovering from his injuries.

The dog was unharmed.

KUSA, citing court documents, reports Close fired 24 shots from his apartment window.

He was allegedly irate after the couple's dog defecated in the alley behind his unit.

The station reports that in November, Det. Joseph Trujillo spoke during a court hearing about text and voicemail messages Close allegedly sent to Politica the day of the shooting.

At about 11:33 a.m., Close texted Politica that his dog was attacked by two other dogs. Seven minutes later, Close left a voicemail for Politica, allegedly saying he "really f---ed up bad" and "there is no going back from this now," Trujillo testified.

Close has yet to plead to the charges.

PEOPLE was unable to identify his defense attorney.