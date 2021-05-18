Shalimar Birkett, 32, was shot in the head on Monday night while attending a vigil for 31-year-old Miles Bobbsemple, who died from a gunshot wound to the chest earlier that day

Woman Fatally Shot at NYC Vigil for Another Homicide Victim Killed on the Same Day

A 32-year-old woman is dead after she was fatally shot in Brooklyn while attending an outdoor vigil for a homicide victim killed earlier that day.

Shalimar Birkett, of Queens, was found lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the head shortly after 11 p.m. on Monday when police responded to a shooting on Park Place in the Weeksville neighborhood, according to the New York Police Department.

She was attending a vigil for 31-year-old Miles Bobbsemple, who died earlier that day, when a gunman opened fire from a passing white sedan, authorities said.

Birkett was transported to the nearby Brookdale Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Birkett was "a friend, but not a close friend" to Bobbsemple, her mom Patricia Hamilton told New York Daily News.

"Why?" Hamilton asked. "Why you had to come shoot and kill my daughter? She was just there."

Hamilton added that Birkett was "was an outgoing, fun person, loved by everyone — all her friends and family" and a mother of two young boys.

Bobbsemple died on Monday morning after he was shot in the chest at a Brooklyn house party and dropped off at Kings County Hospital, according to WABC.

Police told the outlet that Bobbsemple was shot after he appeared to have accidentally stepped on a gang member's foot or showed a sign of disrespect. A 30-year-old man was also wounded in the incident, but is expected to survive.