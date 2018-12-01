Mom Fakes Daughter's Death & Holds Funeral Before Her Shocked Very Much Alive Offspring Finds Out

A number of people gathered in Missouri to mourn the death of a woman named Brittany Johnson-Webster, only to find out she is still alive.

The funeral, allegedly planned by Brittany’s mother, was held at the Ferguson Heights Church of Christ on Nov. 10, according to WTSP. Like most funerals, Brittany’s consisted of a sermon, speeches and a repast.

Making the situation all the more awkward, Brittany told the news station that she found out about her “death” when she saw her photo on an obituary.

“They had pictures of me blown up into posters that said ‘Rest in peace Brittany,’ and my aunt eventually had obtained one of the obituaries and sent pictures,” Brittany said.

According to the obituary, “Brittany finished her story on October 27, 2018. She was called to meet all the loving animal babies on the other side of the rainbow.”

“I was kind of stunned. It was a whole rush of emotions,” Brittany told WTSP.

While Brittany was shocked to find out about what her mother had done, she was more upset with the fact that she manipulated so many people in the process.

“My brother actually died and here my mom is faking my death. You know I was upset, I was angry, but more than anything, I was sad,” Brittany told WTSP.

Brittany, who according to WTSP was raised by her grandparents, also feels her mother’s stunt has also brought her bad luck.

“She claimed I died in a car accident and the next day someone had pulled out in front of me and I slammed on my brake and spun out three times, and all I could think was ‘I’m going to die, my mom’s speaking my death into existence,'” Brittany told the outlet.

As for why Brittany’s mom faked her death, she believes it was all for money.

“I apologize for her actions. It’s messed up, but she ended up scamming you guys out of some money, you know just trying to make you feel bad.”

At this time, Brittany’s mother’s identity and whereabouts are unknown.

Brittany told WTSP that she confronted her mother, but has not got a response.