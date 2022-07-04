Woman Drowns 3 Children in Minnesota Lake Hours After Husband's Suicide

Police say that they still do not know what motivated Friday's tragic events

Molly Cheng drowns herself and 3 children in Vadnais Lake after husband shot himself

Hours after her husband committed suicide, a Minnesota woman drowned their three children in a lake before ending her own life, PEOPLE confirms.

On Friday morning at approximately 10:30 a.m., deputies from the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office along with officers from the Maplewood Police Department responded to a trailer park on a call of a possible suicide.

A press release states that upon arriving at the Rolling Hills Estates Mobile Home Park, authorities found the remains of Kos Lee. His age and cause of death have not been released.

More than five hours later, at around 4:00 p.m., officials "responded to a welfare check in the area of Vadnais-Sucker Lake Regional Park" in Vadnais Heights, according to the press release.

"A welfare check was requested on an adult female with three small children," it continues. "When deputies and officers arrived on scene, they found a vehicle and other items, which included children's shoes."

The park was closed and a search was launched for 23-year-old tattoo artist Molly Cheng and her children.

At around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, a boy's body was recovered from the lake. Just before midnight, another boy was located dead in the lake.

Cheng's body and the remains of her daughter were found Saturday morning at around 11 a.m.

"All three children referenced are believed to be under the age of five or six years old," the press release indicates.

Police have yet to say how Cheng died.

The investigation continues into this possible triple murder-suicide at the lake. Detectives have yet to establish a motive for the deaths.