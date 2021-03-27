Jeanne Ann Edgar, 66, had been walking her dog when she was randomly attacked at a park east of Los Angeles

Calif. Woman and Her Dog Stabbed to Death in Seemingly Unprovoked Attack

A California woman and her dog were killed in an apparently random attack this week in Los Angeles County.

Glendora resident Jeanne Ann Edgar, 66, was reportedly stabbed to death while trying to protect her dog, who was also killed in the attack, NBC Los Angeles reported Thursday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department described the attacker as a "crazed man," who was later identified as 23-year-old Ricardo Saldivar, NBC Los Angeles reported.

After being taken to the hospital for head injury evaluation, Saldivar was taken into custody by San Dimas deputies, according to online records, and booked on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, according to CBS Los Angeles.

He is currently being held at the Inmate Reception Center in Los Angeles with bail set at $2 million.

Park where Edgar was walking her dog

He is scheduled to appear in court on March 29 in Pomona. It was not immediately clear if he has obtained legal representation or has entered a plea at this time.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department could not immediately be reached. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Edgar had been walking her dog around Lone Hill Park in San Dimas — which is about 28 miles east of Los Angeles — Thursday afternoon, CBS Los Angeles reported.

Witnesses told Fox11 that a man in his 20s had been waving a knife around in the area and yelling that he was going to kill someone. He reportedly approached someone else, who managed to run away, before attacking Edgar.

According to the outlet, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said that they received a call of a woman screaming, "and later updated indicating a woman was being stabbed."

Edgar and her dog were pronounced dead on the scene when deputies arrived.