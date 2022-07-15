Michele Sheeks never left the hospital after her attack on April 28

Woman Dies Months After April Dog Attack, Which Led to Mauling Death of State Worker Investigating Incident

An Alabama woman, who was attacked by a pack of dogs in April, died from her injuries on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

On April 28, Michele Sheeks was walking along County Highway 11 in Red Bay, Alabama, when she was attacked, according to a civil complaint that was filed in June.

"She was in pretty serious condition," Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver told AL.com at the time.

Days later, Alabama Department of Public Health employee Jaqueline Beard attempted to follow up on the incident when she was allegedly attacked by the same pack of dogs and died from her injuries, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said in a statement at the time.

That evening, deputies were called to the area for a suspicious vehicle, according to the sheriff's office. As officials approached, the dogs attacked again. During the frenzy, some of the dogs were "euthanized immediately," the sheriff's office said.

When deputies began investigating the suspicious vehicle, they found Beard's body, and the coroner pronounced her deceased.

Brandy Dowdy, 39, who allegedly owns the dogs, was arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with Beard's death, according to the sheriff's office.

Criminal charges related to Sheeks' death have not been filed. However, according to NBC News, the Franklin County Assistant District Attorney's Office said that it would be seeking a second manslaughter charge and upgraded counts of dangerous dog law against Dowdy.

It wasn't immediately clear if Dowdy has obtained an attorney or entered a plea to the first charges.

Brandy Lee Dowdy Brandy Dowdy | Credit: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

In Sheeks' civil lawsuit, she alleges Dowdy and the property's owner Billy Joe Crumpton "knew or should have known of the dogs' dangerous propensities," and "had the ability to restrain, confine, or take other reasonable actions with regard to the harboring of said dogs that would have prevented the subject attack."

Wesley Sheeks is now planning his wife's funeral after spending months at her hospital bedside in Jackson, Miss.