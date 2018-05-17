Woman Caught on Camera Defecating on Floor of a Tim Hortons and Throwing Feces at an Employee

A woman defecated inside of a Tim Hortons restaurant in Canada and threw her feces at an employee after she grew irate during an argument.

The woman, who remains unnamed, was arrested Monday by Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Langley, British Columbia, where the fast food restaurant where the incident occurred is located, according to The Province.

A rep for Tim Hortons told PEOPLE in a statement they “strive to create a welcoming environment for all of our Guests and the communities we serve. We are deeply concerned by this video as the safety of our Team Members and Guests is always a top priority for us.”

“In limited cases across the country, Restaurants have a restricted access policy for restrooms to ensure the wellbeing of our Guests,” the statement continued.

As for the altercation, the company said it was their “current understanding is that the Team Member used their discretion in this case and denied access to this Guest based on past behaviour and out of concern for the immediate safety of Team Members and Guests in the Restaurant. As matters escalated, the Team Member contacted local authorities for assistance. ”

Surveillance video of the incident posted on YouTube on Wednesday showing the woman verbally berate the employee before squatting on the floor and defecating. A barrier behind her prevented other patrons from witnessing the incident.

In the video, which has since gone viral, she quickly picked up the feces and threw it at the employee.

Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy told The Province the woman had been arrested and released from jail. The woman is due to attend a court hearing at a later date, Largy told the outlet.

The restaurant chain told Global News guests weren’t required to buy something to use the restroom, although some restaurants might have a buzzer or key entry to use the facilities.

This isn’t the first time someone has been arrested for defecating in public.

Earlier this month, a New Jersey superintendent was arrested after he was allegedly spotted defecating on a high school’s track and football field.

Police arrested Thomas Tramaglini as he was running on the school’s track and charged with lewdness, littering and defecating in public, according to ABC News.