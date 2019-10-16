Woman Found Shot to Death at Santa Barbara Home Owned by Tarzan Star Ron Ely, Suspect Also Killed

Image zoom Ron Ely Bobby Bank/Getty Images

Authorities are investigating a homicide at a Santa Barbara, Calif. home owned by actor Ron Ely.

An elderly woman was discovered dead at the home located in the exclusive Hope Ranch community on Wednesday evening, according to the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department.

Ely, 81, who is best known for his titular role in the 1960s Tarzan television series, is listed on property records as owning the house. It is not clear if he was home at the time.

Officers were initially called to the property for a family disturbance at 8.15pm, according to KCAL.

As officers and news media arrived at the scene, shots rang out and the suspect was killed by deputies, ABC7 reports.

Ely’s relationship to the victim and the person who shot her is not clear at this time. Representatives for the Sea Hunt actor did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The veteran actor played Tarzan from 1966 to 1968 and also starred in the iconic Seventies show Fantasy Island as well as the 1975 film Doc Savage: The Man of Iron and Bronze. Additionally, he hosted the Miss America pageant in the 1980s.

More recently, Ely had a role in the 2014 television movie Expecting Amish.

This is a developing story.