Woman Curses Out Judge Who Gave Her 21 Years for Trying to Kill Lookalike Friend by Poisoning Cheesecake

The Russian-born woman who tried to murder her lookalike friend with a piece of poisoned cheesecake to steal her identity expressed her displeasure at being sentenced to 21 years in prison by cursing at the judge in court Wednesday.

"F—k you!" Viktoria Nasyrova, 47, of Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, shouted at Queens Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Holder after he sentenced her for trying to kill eyelash stylist Olga Tsvyk in 2016 in a plot to steal the woman's identity, according to video published by the New York Post.

Nasyrova yelled the expletive at the judge while being led out of court in handcuffs after he called her "an extremely dangerous woman" and described her plan to kill her friend with a piece of poisoned cheesecake "diabolical," the Post reports.

She was convicted in February of attempted murder, assault, unlawful imprisonment and petit larceny in connection with the attempted fatal poisoning, Queens County District Attorney Melinda Katz announced in a previous news release.

She faces five years of supervision after her release from prison.

"A ruthless and calculating con artist is going to prison for a long time for trying to murder her way to personal profit and gain," Katz said Wednesday in a news release. "Thankfully, the victim survived the attack on her life and we were able to deliver justice to her."

Speaking in court before the judge handed down the sentence, Tsvyk, 35, said, "God gave me life when Viktoria Nasyrova tried to end my life," CBS News reports. "For her, it was an easy thing to try and take the life of another person.

"It was easy thing to gain the trust of another person and then take everything from that person," Tsvyk continued. "It was easy for her to steal. It was easy for her to kill."

In the summer of 2016, Nasyrova went to Tsvyk's home in Forest Hills, Queens, for an eyelash touch up and brought her a box of cheesecake as a gift.

She offered her a slice that was tainted with phenazepam — a powerful tranquilizer — after eating two poison-free pieces herself, prosecutors said.

Tsvyk said she became ill about 20 minutes after eating the dessert and went to lie down. Her friend found her the next day unconscious and with pills scattered around her body, which were purposely placed there to make it look like Tsvyk died by suicide.

She was taken to the hospital and recovered, but when she returned home, she discovered "her passport and employment authorization card were missing, along with a gold ring and other valuables," the DA said in the previous statement.

At the time of the murder attempt, "the victim and Nasyrova resembled one another — both had dark hair, the same skin complexion and other similar physical traits," Katz's statement read. "Additionally, they were both Russian speakers."

According to earlier reporting by PEOPLE, this is not Nasyrova's first run-in with the law. She is also wanted in Russia on murder charges in connection with the 2014 death of her neighbor at the time, 54-year-old Alla Aleksenko. Nasyrova fled to New York after she was accused of killing the woman and stealing her money.

Nasyrova allegedly seduced the lead detective in her prosecution in that case, and he allegedly facilitated her escape. She has denied any involvement in Aleksenko's death.

Her defense attorney, Jose Nieves, said they will appeal the conviction, as well as the sentence, NBC News reports. He said that he believes the sentence was excessive and that the appeal will focus on evidence and other legal issues.

"Had the jury been allowed to view or hear certain evidence, we might have had a different outcome," Nieves said.