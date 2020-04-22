Woman Convicted of Killing Husband on Horse Ranch in 2000 Released from Prison Due to Coronavirus

Image zoom Eduardo Contreras/San Diego Union-Tribune/TNS/Sipa

A California woman convicted of killing her husband nearly two decades ago has been granted an emergency release from prison due to the risk of coronavirus.

Jane Dorotik, now 73, was found guilty of killing her husband Robert in 2001. She is serving a 25-years-to -life sentence, but was granted an emergency release by a judge Monday, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Prior to the judge’s decision, lawyers from the Loyola Law School Project for the Innocent filed an emergency plea for her release because her age, underlying health conditions and the risk of potential fatality from contracting the virus in prison. The petition also claimed she has a strong case for exoneration.

Prosecutors told the judge her conviction has not changed and her situation does not qualify for the release, according to a statement from the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, which was obtained by the Union-Tribune.

On Feb. 13, 2000, Dorotik reported her husband, Robert Dorotik, missing and told officials she last saw him before he went running. His body was discovered the following day about two miles from their home, a horse ranch they had been renting. He had been strangled and beaten.

At the time, prosecutors said she killed her husband in their home and dumped his body on the side of the road. They said she killed him because she would have to pay 40 percent of her six-figure income if they divorced, Fox5 San Diego reports .

According to the station, the Project for the Innocent argues that the testimony of an expert witness for the prosecution in Dorotik’s trial was problematic: The witness testified that stains found in the victim’s bedroom were his blood, but the Project has said the stains were never tested and therefore never confirmed to be blood.

The project also argues that its own DNA testing on items from the crime scene show no evidence of Jane’s DNA.

“I think the DNA evidence that excluded Dorotik as a contributor may have helped persuade the court that she will likely prevail on her petition, once the court is able to hold a hearing,” Nikki Herst-Cook, an attorney for the Project, told the station.

“Despite numerous items of evidence being submitted for DNA testing, there is simply no evidence tying Jane to this crime.”

Dorotik is expected to be released this week and will be required to wear an ankle monitor, self-quarantine for two weeks and not leave California.

