Woman Claims the Conditioner She Bought at Walmart Was Tampered with Causing Her Hair to Fall Out

A Wisconsin woman has been left distraught after she claims the conditioner she bought at Walmart was allegedly mixed with a chemical that caused chunks of her hair to fall out.

Ashley Rose Krone shared the horrifying story on Facebook Monday, warning the public that “nothing can be trusted anymore.”

“This is raw and has hit me like no other,” she wrote.

On Tuesday, July 23 Krone went to the popular retail corporation in New Richmond to purchase shampoo and conditioner, according to GoFundMe page set up in hopes of raising funds for Krone’s medical and legal fees as well as money to buy wigs.

It wasn’t until a few days after her trip to Walmart that Krone decided to use the product — Pantene Pro-V Sheer Volume.

After lathering up her tresses, Krone let the conditioner sit in her hair for about 10 minutes, according to the GoFundMe.

That’s when she noticed her hair had a “foul” smell, the GoFundMe says. She then re-entered the shower to wash it out. Within minutes, Krone’s hair began falling out in clumps, he friend writes on the site.

Walmart and Pantene did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Tara Aston, a spokeswoman for Walmart, told Fox 5 that the company is “investigating the incident and is working with law enforcement to review camera footage.”

According to the GoFundMe, Krone believes the conditioner “was tampered with and someone put some sort of chemical depilatory cream inside of it, such as Nair or Veet.”

Krone promptly went to the emergency room as her scalp grew “red and irritated,” the GoFundMe claims. Following the incident, she says she filed a police report.

To express the severity of the situation, Krone shared a plethora of frightening photos, which show her masses of hair in the shower. She also posted photos of the patches on her head where the hair had fallen out.

“As I type this I’m crying bc that’s all I have done since this incident,” Krone wrote on Monday. “My hair was finally the way I loved it to be and now it’s gone. These photos I’m sharing are personal to me but apparently needs to get out there.”

“Through the night and morning hair had fallen out and was still falling out,” she continued.

“Picture[s] do not do it justice or show the 100% damage it has caused me. My heart hurts terribly I don’t even have any words to say to anyone as I just can’t get anything out but that it hurts and has been scary. My only intentions for sharing is to prevent it from happening to anyone else.”

In an attempt to take control of the situation, Krone went to a hairstylist “in hopes of getting extensions put in her remaining hair to help conceal some of the hair loss.”

However, because her hair has been so badly damaged and is still falling out, the hairstylist determined extensions would only damage her hair more, she says.

Krone’s mom Taffy Jo Timm has also spoken out about the incident, saying that police “are gonna be watching camera footage along with the detectives” at Walmart in hopes of finding the person who allegedly mixed the chemicals.

The New Richmond Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Krone has since shaved her head completely and is doing her best to move on with her life.

On Tuesday, she shared a side-by-side photo of herself before and after she used the conditioner.

“This is me Saturday heading to a family event. My hair was how I loved it and made me feel like myself… if you swipe left… My hair is gone.”

“Emotions are real. Anxiety attacks more than ever. I’m scared.”

She went on to explain that she has to now go back to work with a shaved head.

However, she is doing her best to keep a positive attitude. “God is working something very magical,” she wrote.

“I’m thankful for the continued outpouring love from everyone! I ask that you bare with me as I start this new phase of my life. It’s not gonna be easy, but I know God is always there.”

Krone did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.