Woman Claimed Boyfriend Killed Her Baby — Then Admitted Fabricating Tale for 'Attention, I Guess'

A Tennessee woman is accused of lying to police by telling them she buried her fabricated 1-year-old daughter in a park after the baby was fatally shot. The woman allegedly invented the story for attention.

Glenna Brook Pinkerton, of Donelson, has been charged with making a false report to police for “concocting a story” about the death of her 1-year-old daughter, who never existed, according to a Nashville Metro Police Department news release.

Authorities began to investigate Pinkerton after a relative called police to report that she had spoken about burying her daughter in a park after the baby was shot in the head by Pinkerton’s ex-boyfriend.

During an interview with detectives, Pinkerton allegedly said she buried her daughter in a shallow grave in March 2018. She then allegedly brought detectives to the alleged gravesite in the park.

However, when authorities began to attempt to locate human remains with the help of cadaver dogs, nothing was found.

Pinkerton then allegedly admitted to fabricating the story and said she had never given birth.

When asked why she lied, Pinkerton allegedly replied, “Attention, I guess.”

Pinkerton was released from jail after posting a $3,000 bond. Attorney and plea information was not available Thursday.