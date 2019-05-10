Woman Charged With Murder After Shoving Elderly Man off Bus Who Asked Her to 'Be Nicer'

Image zoom Cadesha Bishop AP/REX/Shutterstock

A 74-year-old man is dead after a woman pushed him off a city bus in downtown Las Vegas — allegedly because he told her to be nicer to other passengers.

Cadesha Bishop, 25, of Las Vegas, was arrested on a warrant Monday and charged with murder in the death of Serge Fournier, 74, also of Las Vegas, the arrest report says, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

She is being held at the Clark County Detention Center.

On March 21, Fournier was making his way down the aisle with his walker when he asked Bishop, who was there with her young son, “to be nicer to the passengers,” the report says, according to the Las Vegas Sun.

Witnesses told police Bishop was allegedly arguing with other people on the bus and cursing at them, the report says, local station KSNV reports.

As Fournier was approaching the steps to leave the bus, Bishop pushed him “with both hands,” surveillance video shows. She pushed him “with enough force that he never touched any of the steps” on the bus and went airborne, the report says.

74-year old Serge Fournier died after he was pushed off a bus. Police arrested a 25-year old woman and charged her with murder. Witnesses say Fournier told the woman “Be nicer to passengers.” @News3LV pic.twitter.com/PYlv02NDdq — Antonio Castelan (@AntonioNews3LV) May 9, 2019

Unable to stop the fall with his hands, his head slammed into the concrete, eight feet from the bus doorway.

Bishop allegedly grabbed her son’s hand and walked away without stopping to offer Fournier help, the report says.

Officers called to the scene found Fournier bleeding from his head.

More than a month later, on April 23, Fournier died while in hospice care, the report says. The Clark County coroner’s office determined he died from complications of blunt force torso injuries and his death was ruled a homicide.

Authorities were able to identify Bishop through surveillance footage, as well as Metro records, the report says.

Bishop remains held in the detention center in lieu of $100,000 bail, jail records show. She is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing on May 21.

Bishop pleaded guilty to two domestic violence misdemeanors, in 2012 and 2013, Las Vegas Justice Court records show. Last Friday, detectives spoke with her son’s father, who said he is no longer with her because “she is too violent,” the report says.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

It is unclear if Bishop has entered a plea to the murder charge or retained an attorney who can speak on her behalf.