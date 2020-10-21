Irma Monroy is facing a possible maximum sentence of 16 years to life in state prison if convicted

25-Year-Old Woman Charged with Murder in Fatal Stabbing of Man on L.A. Metro Train

A 25-year-old is facing life in prison in relation to a fatal stabbing on the subway in Los Angeles if she is convicted.

Irma Monroy was charged with one count of murder with an allegation of using a knife as a deadly weapon after she was accused of stabbing Louis Rabinowitz, 54, while riding on a Metro train, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The incident occurred on Friday when Monroy got into an argument with Rabinowitz in a train near the 7th Street/Metro Center Station, prosecutors said.

Monroy allegedly armed herself during the verbal dispute and stabbed Rabinowitz in the chest, according to officials.

Rabinowitz was rushed to the Los Angeles County/USC Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, NBC Los Angeles reported. According to the outlet, the victim was a Metro employee.

Monroy was booked for murder on Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities said a knife was recovered during her arrest, as well as a green bicycle that she was seen with while exiting the station following the incident.

If convicted, Monroy faces a possible maximum sentence of 16 years to life in state prison.

A representative for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority declined to confirm if the victim had been a Metro employee.

When asked for comment, the spokesperson referred PEOPLE to an earlier statement from Metro CEO Phillip A. Washington, reading: "Metro is deeply saddened by this unfortunate incident involving a Metro family member and our thoughts and prayers remain with the victim’s family and fellow Metro employees."

RELATED VIDEO: California Man Allegedly Threw Baby Daughter Over a Cliff After Stabbing Pregnant Wife

Monroy is currently held on a $2,060,000 bail, which includes an unrelated outstanding felony warrant for assault with a deadly weapon.

According to prosecutors, Monroy has a separate pending case for allegedly attacking her brother with a weight on August 31.

Online jail records show that Monroy was arrested on Sept. 21 on a felony charge by Hollywood police.

She was also arrested in May on a felony charge by LAPD's Transit Service Division, according to jail records.