Najir Diehl, 11, had a "passion for life" and "he also loved to eat, go swimming, read books, and the dogs and cats at his home"

After Boy, 11, Is Found Dead in Bed, His Mom Is Charged with Homicide for Allegedly Poisoning Him

A Pennsylvania woman has been charged with homicide after her 11-year-old son was found dead in his bed in September, according to the Erie News Now.

On Monday, 62-year-old Mary Diehl, was arrested and booked in the Crawford County Correctional Facility, online records showed.

Shortly after 10 a.m. on Sept. 6, police were called to the Diehl home in East Fairfield Township after Mary said she discovered her son Najir Diehl – whom she adopted and due to a disability was not ambulatory on his own – deceased in his bed, according to the Meadville Tribune.

A toxicology test revealed poison in his blood, according to a statement from the Pennsylvania State Police, which was obtained by the Tribune.

Mary allegedly "on or about September 5, 2021, with malice, premeditation and the specific intent to kill, did have the care dependent victim ingest poison for the purposes of causing his death," according to a criminal complaint, the paper reported.

After being questioned, the paper stated, Mary was arrested on Monday and charged with one count of criminal homicide. She is currently being held without bond until her arraignment.

She is scheduled to appear in front of a judge on Nov. 23 for a preliminary hearing. It was unclear whether she has an attorney to speak on her behalf.

According to his obituary, Najir has a brother and sister and a "passion for life."

"His bus trips to school and his bus drivers made him very happy. He also loved to eat, go swimming, read books, and the dogs and cats at his home," according to the tribute.

"Mostly, spending time with his family was his favorite memory."

One friend of the family paying tribute to Najir describe the 11-year-old as "the light" of mom Mary's life.

"Nijie was a beautiful boy...all you had to do is look at his eyes...big, brown eyes full of love that you could feel. Mary was the light in his life, and he was the light in hers! Blessings of Love and Light," the friend wrote.