N.J. Woman Charged After Puppy Who Drowned to Death Is Found in Crate in Pond

A New Jersey woman is accused of killing a 10-week-old puppy that was found dead in a pond.

Tonya Fea, 47, of Jefferson, was charged Tuesday with two counts of animal cruelty in the death of a female golden retriever puppy found on April 30, the West Milford Police Department announced in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

The 10-week old puppy was found in a submerged dog crate in Greenwood Pond by a rescue officer from a local shelter, the Last Resort Rescue. The officer found the puppy after noticing her crate in the water at the edge of the pond, according to the organization’s Facebook page.

Inside the crate beside the puppy were puppy training pads with a small amount of blood on them and a lead crystal ice bowl. It is unclear whether the crystal bowl was used to kill the puppy, weigh down the crate or as a food dish.

The puppy was taken to the New Jersey Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health Diagnostic Laboratory where a necropsy was performed, according to police.

After her body was found, the puppy was named “Jenny” by rescue officials.

While authorities have not released Jenny’s cause of death, the Last Resort Rescue announced yesterday that she had drowned.

“Much to our horror, our worst fears were confirmed, the official autopsy report confirms that drowning was the cause of death,” the organization wrote in a status on Facebook. “Jenny was ALIVE and was intentionally drowned by this monster.”

Fea also faces one count of defiant trespassing. She is scheduled to appear in court on May 22.

Attorney information for her was not available Wednesday. The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office did not return PEOPLE’s calls for comment.