Valencia McLean, 31, has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Willie Breeden

Woman Charged with Murder of Man Who Shot Her Last Year

A North Carolina woman has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a man who shot her last year.

Valencia McLean, 31, was taken into custody around 2 p.m. Sunday after police were called to her Gastonia home.

The Gastonia Police Department said the shooting death was “domestic-related.”

The victim, 33-year-old Willie Breeden, was shot in the chest and transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center, where he died.

It is unclear what led to the shooting, which was the second involving the two in the last year and a half.

In April 2019, Breeden was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury after he allegedly shot McLean.

According to a warrant obtained by PEOPLE, McLean was shot with an AR-15 style rifle.

The Gaston Gazette reported that McLean sent a statement to the public defender’s office claiming that the shooting was an accident and that Breeden was cleaning the weapon and trying to show her how to use it when it accidentally fired.

McLean was shot in the leg, the Gazette reports.

The case was dismissed in Feb. 2020, according to the Gazette.

A probable cause hearing for McLean is scheduled for Oct. 1.