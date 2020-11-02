Investigators found inconsistencies in the woman's story, and she was arrested two days after her boyfriend's death

Woman Charged with Murder After Boyfriend Is Found Dead in Recliner with Small Stab Wounds

A North Carolina woman has been charged with the death of her 51-year-old boyfriend after investigators found him dead in his recliner last week, according to multiple reports.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, Harnett County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call in the Lillington, N.C., area for an unresponsive person and discovered Michael Ranard Fox in his chair, the Fayetteville Observer newspaper reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Sharron Allen, 53, allegedly told investigators that she found him there after she woke up from a nap, according to a press release obtained by the newspaper.

”Deputies noted some inconsistencies at the scene and several small wounds on Fox's body, the release said,” the paper wrote.

The medical examiner’s office conducted an investigation and determined the wounds on Fox’s body were stab wounds, local TV station WRAL reported.

Image zoom Sharon Ivette Allen | Credit: Harnett County Sheriff

On Friday, Allen was arrested for murder and taken to Harnett County Detention Center where she is being held without bond, according to online records. She is scheduled to appear in front of a judge on Nov. 24, records show.

Fox, who graduated from Central Carolina Community College with a degree in barbering, was an avid fisherman who loved to ride motorcycles and dirt bikes, according to his online obituary. But more than anything, he loved his family.