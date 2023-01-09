W. Va. Woman Charged With Murder After Allegedly Stabbing Boyfriend's Daughter to Death

Police allege the 41-year-old woman had blood on her hands and clothing

By Elaine Aradillas
Published on January 9, 2023 04:08 PM
Amber Wymer mugshot
Photo: W. Va. Dept of Corrections

A 41-year-old West Virginia woman is being held without bond for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend's daughter after an argument on Thursday, several news stations reported.

At about 8 p.m., Charleston Police Department officers arrived at a residence in Kanawha County and discovered 20-year-old Abigail Marcinkowsky with several stab wounds, according to TV outlets WSAZ, KMOV and WCHS.

Abigail Wymer was accused of stabbing Marcinkosky several times in the neck, according to a criminal complaint obtained by KMOV. The young woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Wymer was found with blood on her hands and clothing," the station reported. "A criminal complaint said she admitted to killing Marcinkowsky with a knife."

At the police station, Wymer allegedly admitted to stabbing Marcinkowsky to death, according to the complaint, WSAZ reported.

Investigators allege Wymer was in a relationship with Marcinkowsky's father and lived with him and his daughter, the station added.

Following Marcinkosky's death, several of her friends held a vigil and released balloons in her honor, WOWK reported. Several friends described the 20-year-old as upbeat and joyful.

"You don't find friends in life like that all the time and now she's been taken away," said her friend Tasha Mack.

Another friend, Jordan Hermansdorfer, added, "She was always a kind person, always the one you could talk to, always the one you could get something off your chest and she would take that weight off your shoulders and carry it with her."

Wymer was charged with first-degree murder, the outlets reported. According to online jail records she is currently being held at South-Central Regional Jail without bond. It was unclear whether she obtained an attorney to speak on her behalf.

