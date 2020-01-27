A Year Later, Ohio Woman Charged in Death of 3-Month-Old Baby with 6 Broken Ribs

Annalise Constance Murphy Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory

An Ohio woman has been charged in the 2019 death of a 3-month-old baby girl.

On Friday, Amie M. Wright was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter for the January 2019 death of Annalise C. Murphy, according to a Columbus Police Department press release obtained by PEOPLE.

One year earlier, on Jan. 24, 2019, Annalise died two days after being brought into a Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition. Her death wouldn’t be ruled a homicide by the coroner until July 3, 2019.

According to her autopsy, Annalise died of blunt force injuries to the head. She also had six broken ribs that were healing at the time of her death — indicating she had broken them prior to the head trauma that killed her, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

“[Annalise] enjoyed stroller rides, bath time hugs, kisses, and holding hands with her parents and big sister,” her obituary states. “During her short time here on earth she touched many lives, gave a lifetime of love and a smile that brightened the room. Love for her will last forever.”

Image zoom Amie M. Wright Fairfield County Jail

It’s unclear what Wright’s relationship was to Annalise.

Last year, Sgt. David Shimberg with the Columbus Police Department revealed there was a connection between Wright’s address and Annalise’s parents’ home, the paper reports. Annalise was also taken to the hospital from that address.

The investigation remains ongoing. It is unclear whether Wright has an attorney to comment on her behalf or if she has entered a plea. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).