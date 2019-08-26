Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Trying to Push Teen Runner off Bridge

Image zoom Orange County Sheriff's Department

A homeless California woman is accused of attacking two high schoolers and trying to push one of them off a bridge as they ran cross-country.

On Sunday afternoon, Orange County deputies responded to calls reporting someone possibly attempting to jump from a bridge, the sheriff’s office announced on Twitter.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that 23-year-old Stephanie Redondo had allegedly attacked two high schoolers running with the Capo Valley High School cross country team.

During the incident, Redondo allegedly grabbed one of the high-schoolers and tried to push him over the bridge railing.

The two students, along with others from their cross-country team, were able to fight Redondo, who was taken into custody by deputies.

“Thankfully the juvenile victims and witnesses reacted swiftly, and no one sustained serious physical injury from this incident. This is an important reminder of how quickly a situation can escalate and that personal safety should always be top-of-mind,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.

Redondo has been charged with attempted murder. She was described by the sheriff’s office as transient and is currently behind bars in Orange County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

She is expected to be arraigned Tuesday. Attorney information was not available Monday.