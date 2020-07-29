Woman Charged After Allegedly Saying She 'Accidentally' Shot 2-Year-Old Daughter to Death

Jasmine C. Daniels, 22, allegedly changed her story multiple times when describing the fatal incident to investigators

A Milwaukee woman has been charged in the shooting death of her 2-year-old daughter.

First responders arrived on the scene on July 21 to find Zymeiia Stevens with a gunshot wound. She died on the way to the hospital, Fox 6 News reports.

Authorities arrested the girl's mother, Jasmine C. Daniels. PEOPLE confirms that the 22-year-old has been charged with first degree reckless homicide.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office and obtained by Fox 6, Daniels allegedly gave conflicting statements to investigators. In her first police interview, she allegedly said she was in her apartment basement when she heard “three to four gunshots” outside.

In her second police interview, Daniels allegedly blamed the shooting on her 3-year-old son, saying he found the gun lying on a table. The criminal complaint alleges that she told authorities, "he didn't mean to do it."

Daniels then allegedly told police that an unknown Black man came into the basement. According to her, the man began cleaning his gun while sitting on her couch. She allegedly told police that she heard gunshots and the man fled the scene. Upon further questioning, the complaint alleges, she was unable to provide any details of why the man cleaned his gun in her basement.

Finally, Daniels allegedly admitted she “accidentally did it” while “playing around with her gun” in the basement of her home, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Police searched Daniels' apartment and allegedly found several stashes of drugs.