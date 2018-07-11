Woman, 27, Celebrating First Wedding Anniversary with Husband in Mexico Killed by Stray Bullet

An American tourist in Mexico City was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting outside of a taco restaurant.

Tatiana Mirutenko, 27, was celebrating her first wedding anniversary and delayed honeymoon with her husband James Hoover when she was shot by a gunman in a motorcycle who was aiming for a bouncer in a nearby bar, according to the Associated Press.

The pair were enjoying dinner with friends at a restaurant in the wealthy Lomas de Chapultepec neighborhood in Mexico City when the incident occurred, The Washington Post reported.

Before her death, Mirutenko shared a photo from her wedding to Hoover on Instagram, writing in the caption, “year 1 ❤.”

Her father, Wasyl Mirutenko, told ABC 5 Chicago that her death had devastated their family.

“A year ago, we were all worried about wedding flowers,” he said. “Now a year later, we went to order flowers for her funeral.”

“We all miss her, we loved her so much,” he added. “What we want to do is celebrate her life. Hug your children, your wife, your loved ones. Tell them you love them you love them and that’s just not today, that’s every day.”

Natalia Mirutenko, her mother, told the outlet her daughter was captivated by her trip.

“During their vacation in Mexico there were numerous texts back and forth, ‘You have to come back here, we’ve got to show you all the places we visited, all the food we ate, all the restaurants we saw. Mom, this place is amazing,’” Natalia recalled.

The U.S. State Department confirmed her death to The Washington Post in an email, “We extend our sincere condolences to friends and family members of the deceased.”

“The U.S. Embassy in Mexico City is providing all appropriate consular services to her family. Out of respect for the family during this difficult time, we have no further comment.”

No arrests have been made in Mirutenko’s death, according to ABC 5 Chicago.