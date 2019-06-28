Woman Caught on Camera Allegedly Attempting to Kidnap Two Children From Family in Atlanta Airport

Image zoom Atlanta Police Department

A woman at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport was captured on security cameras allegedly attempting to kidnap two children who were on their way to Disney World.

On Saturday morning, 26-year-old Esther Daniels approached a family at the Atlanta airport and allegedly grabbed a stroller with a child inside, WSB-TV, CBS46 and ABC News report. When the mother fought her off, Daniels allegedly reached for the family’s second child before the father stopped her.

As the father fought Daniels, a traffic control officer saw what was happening from across the airport atrium and ran over to help. That’s when Daniels is seen on security footage running away from the scene, only to be followed by the officer.

The officer was able to reach Daniels and video footage shows the officer struggling to subdue her before backup arrives.

“Her behavior was very erratic, but we can’t really speak on what her mental state was, but we can agree that what she did was very erratic and odd, to say the least,” Atlanta police spokeswoman Tashena Brown told WSB-TV.

Daniels was checked into a local hospital before she was arrested and charged with kidnapping and obstructing an officer. The police department is hailing the traffic officer as a hero for her quick thinking.

“She deserves all the praise,” Brown said, according to WSB-TV. “Especially for her to have been working, really, in a civilian capacity, for her to just to jump in right away with no hesitation, is amazing.”

The family was on their way to Disney World when the incident occurred, according to the station.

It is unclear whether Daniels has an attorney. She has not entered a plea and remains behind bars in Clayton County Jail without bond.